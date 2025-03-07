Left Menu

Congress Challenges Odisha BJP on Women's Safety Issues

The Congress party criticized the BJP government in Odisha for the increasing crimes against women and staged a protest in the state assembly. They demanded stricter laws for women's safety, citing 1,600 crimes and thousands of missing women and children under BJP's governance. The BJP defended its actions.

Congress Challenges Odisha BJP on Women's Safety Issues
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Odisha on Friday, alleging a worrying rise in crimes against women in the state. Party members disrupted assembly proceedings and staged protests, demanding immediate measures to ensure the safety of women and girls.

Citing alarming statistics, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam highlighted that the state witnessed 1,600 crimes against women in just eight months. He further claimed that over 36,000 women and girls, along with 8,403 children, have gone missing from Odisha during 2000 to 2024.

Reacting to these serious allegations, BJP MLA Babu Singh countered by urging Congress to reflect on its own tenure. He emphasized that the BJP government remains committed to women's safety, with the chief minister personally overseeing law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

