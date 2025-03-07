Bridging the Trade Gap: U.S.-India Tariff Talks

India faces mounting pressure to reduce its substantial tariffs on U.S. imports as Washington seeks a substantial new trade agreement. According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the potential deal could redefine their 'special relationship.'

The move comes in anticipation of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs set for early April, which target several of America's trading partners, including India—a development causing concern across sectors like autos and agriculture. Lutnick emphasized the importance of bilateral discussions to tackle tariff rates protecting Indian industries.

In areas such as agriculture, traditionally guarded by India for the benefit of small farmers, Lutnick proposed solutions involving quotas and limits while maintaining market openness. Recent dialogues between Trump and Modi have set sights on resolving tariff disputes to foster a trade target of $500 billion by 2030.

