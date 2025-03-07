Left Menu

Bridging the Trade Gap: U.S.-India Tariff Talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urges India to lower its high tariffs, paving the way for a significant bilateral trade deal. The objective is to resolve tariff disputes, especially in agriculture, and aim for $500 billion in trade by 2030. Talks are ongoing between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:16 IST
Bridging the Trade Gap: U.S.-India Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India faces mounting pressure to reduce its substantial tariffs on U.S. imports as Washington seeks a substantial new trade agreement. According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the potential deal could redefine their 'special relationship.'

The move comes in anticipation of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs set for early April, which target several of America's trading partners, including India—a development causing concern across sectors like autos and agriculture. Lutnick emphasized the importance of bilateral discussions to tackle tariff rates protecting Indian industries.

In areas such as agriculture, traditionally guarded by India for the benefit of small farmers, Lutnick proposed solutions involving quotas and limits while maintaining market openness. Recent dialogues between Trump and Modi have set sights on resolving tariff disputes to foster a trade target of $500 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025