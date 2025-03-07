Left Menu

India Signs $248 Million Deal with Rosoboronexport for T-72 Tank Engine Upgrade

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:31 IST
Under the terms of the contract, the engines will be supplied in fully formed, completely knocked down (CKD), and semi knocked down (SKD) conditions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, has signed a significant contract with Rosoboronexport (RoE), Russian Federation, worth $248 million for the procurement of advanced 1000 HP engines for the Indian Army's T-72 main battle tanks. The agreement aims to enhance the operational capabilities and mobility of the T-72 fleet, a crucial asset in the Indian Army’s armored divisions.

Under the terms of the contract, the engines will be supplied in fully formed, completely knocked down (CKD), and semi knocked down (SKD) conditions. The deal also encompasses the Transfer of Technology (ToT) from RoE to the state-owned Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), specifically its Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) in Avadi, Chennai. This ToT will enable indigenous integration and licensed production of the engines, reinforcing India’s "Make in India" initiative in the defense sector.

Enhancing Combat Readiness

The T-72 tanks, currently powered by 780 HP engines, form the backbone of the Indian Army’s armored fleet. The introduction of the 1000 HP engines will significantly boost their battlefield mobility, maneuverability, and offensive firepower, making them more effective in modern combat scenarios.

Strengthening Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

The ToT agreement is a strategic step towards self-reliance in defense production. By allowing AVNL to integrate and manufacture the engines domestically, the initiative will reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and enhance India’s defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Strategic Importance

This upgrade is crucial given the evolving security landscape and the necessity for India to maintain an edge in armored warfare. The improved mobility and power of the T-72 tanks will enhance their operational effectiveness in high-altitude regions and diverse terrains, aligning with the Army’s modernization plans.

The contract marks another milestone in the Indo-Russian defense partnership, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities through strategic collaborations and indigenous production.

 

