Panama Offers Humanitarian Passes to Deported Migrants
Panama will issue humanitarian passes to 112 migrants deported from the U.S. and held in a remote camp. These passes will allow migrants, mostly from Asian nations, to move freely in Panama for 30 days while they decide their next steps. Pressure from human rights groups influenced this decision.
Panama's government, pressured by human rights organizations, announced on Friday that it will start issuing humanitarian passes to 112 migrants. These migrants, deported from the United States, have been detained in Panama's Darien region since last month without essential documents or communication devices.
According to Panama's Security Minister Frank Ábrego, the passes will allow these individuals, primarily from Asian countries, to move freely within Panama while they decide their future actions and arrange their accommodations. Initially valid for 30 days, the passes can be renewed if necessary.
This move addresses mounting criticism over the living conditions in the camps and the lack of legal documentation for the migrants, with calls for action supported by petitions to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
