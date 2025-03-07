Shahrukh Pathan Granted Interim Bail for Ailing Father
Shahrukh Pathan, noted for his involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots, received 15 days' interim bail to attend to his ailing father. The court deemed it necessary due to his father's serious health condition, requiring Pathan's presence for support and financial arrangements.
Shahrukh Pathan, a prominent figure in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, received a 15-day interim bail on Friday to care for his sick father, according to court documents.
Pathan is alleged to have threatened a policeman and injured a civilian during the February 24, 2020, riots near Maujpur Chowk. His plea for temporary bail cited his father's critical health issues.
The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, granted bail, requiring Pathan to provide a Rs 20,000 bond, remain in contact with authorities, and return to custody after the specified period.
