Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested in Major Gold Smuggling Case
Kannada actress Ranya Rao is involved in a significant gold smuggling case after 17 gold bars were recovered from her possession by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Arrested on March 3, Rao admitted to extensive international travel and was found in possession of assets totalling Rs 17.29 crore, including gold jewellery and currency.
Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been implicated in a significant gold smuggling case, as revealed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The investigation led to the recovery of 17 gold bars. On March 3, Ranya was arrested and is currently under the custody of DRI officials.
Ranya, also the stepdaughter of a top police official, confessed to traveling across Europe, America, and the Middle East. The authorities found gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at the Bengaluru airport. Searches at her residence discovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency of Rs 2.67 crore.
The total assets seized amounted to Rs 17.29 crore, highlighting a massive blow to organized gold smuggling operations. Ranya's frequent travels to Dubai, documented 27 times in six months, have raised suspicions regarding her activities.
