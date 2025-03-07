Left Menu

Odisha CM's Firm Stand on FIR Refusal: Officer Suspensions Loom

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced strict actions against police officers who refuse to file FIRs, asserting suspensions as immediate consequences. Reflecting on past mistreatment, Majhi emphasized respectful treatment of the public at police stations and highlighted ongoing modernization efforts in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has emphasized immediate suspension for police officers who refuse to file First Information Reports (FIRs), following his own negative experiences with law enforcement as a former opposition MLA.

Majhi addressed the issue at the inauguration of the newly built Nayapally police station in Bhubaneswar, part of a Rs 42 crore project that saw the opening of 13 police stations statewide. Majhi shared his personal challenges with Keonjhar district police and urged officers to treat citizens with respect.

Praising the effective local police work, including the capture of notorious burglar 'Spider Satish', Majhi highlighted the need for adopting modern investigative technologies to tackle hi-tech criminals, reinforcing his government's commitment to police modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

