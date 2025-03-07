Govt Ensures Smooth Transition from SASSA Gold Cards to Postbank Black Cards Before Expiry

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has reassured South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries that her department, in collaboration with SASSA, is committed to ensuring a smooth transition from the SASSA Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Cards. This initiative aims to prevent any disruptions in grant payments before the Gold Card’s expiry on 20 March 2025.

In a video message posted by SASSA on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Minister Tolashe reaffirmed the government’s dedication to delivering a secure and efficient social security system for all grant recipients.

“As a department of Social Development and SASSA, we want to assure you that our commitment to providing an efficient social security system remains our top priority. We are doing everything in our power to resolve any concerns and difficulties you may face during this transition,” said Tolashe.

Increased Assistance and Expanded Card Replacement Sites

To ensure that all beneficiaries can replace their cards without difficulty, Postbank has taken several steps to improve service delivery:

Additional Tellers : Postbank has increased the number of tellers at existing card replacement sites nationwide to expedite the process.

Expanded Replacement Locations : Beneficiaries can now obtain Postbank Black Cards at select major retailers, including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Usave, Shoprite, and Checkers.

New Spar Locations : Postbank has also introduced card replacement services at 234 Spar outlets nationwide, providing more accessibility for beneficiaries.

USSD Service for Site Lookup : A user-friendly USSD system has been launched to help beneficiaries locate the nearest replacement site. The process is as follows: Dial 120355# Reply with (1) to continue Enter the number corresponding to your province (1-9) Enter the number for your municipality A list of available card replacement sites in your municipality will be displayed



Commitment to Security and Efficiency

Minister Tolashe emphasized that the government is actively strengthening its systems to safeguard personal information and protect against cyber threats.

“Despite the challenges we face today, we care about your well-being. It is our responsibility to serve you with dignity and respect, ensuring that the right social grant reaches the right person at the right time and place, always,” she added.

With these measures in place, the government is working tirelessly to ensure that no beneficiary is left behind in the transition to the new Postbank Black Card, reinforcing its commitment to social security and efficiency.