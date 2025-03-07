Left Menu

Govt Ensures Smooth Transition from SASSA Gold Cards to Postbank Black Cards Before Expiry

In a video message posted by SASSA on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Minister Tolashe reaffirmed the government’s dedication to delivering a secure and efficient social security system for all grant recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:41 IST
Govt Ensures Smooth Transition from SASSA Gold Cards to Postbank Black Cards Before Expiry
Minister Tolashe emphasized that the government is actively strengthening its systems to safeguard personal information and protect against cyber threats. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has reassured South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries that her department, in collaboration with SASSA, is committed to ensuring a smooth transition from the SASSA Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Cards. This initiative aims to prevent any disruptions in grant payments before the Gold Card’s expiry on 20 March 2025.

In a video message posted by SASSA on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Minister Tolashe reaffirmed the government’s dedication to delivering a secure and efficient social security system for all grant recipients.

“As a department of Social Development and SASSA, we want to assure you that our commitment to providing an efficient social security system remains our top priority. We are doing everything in our power to resolve any concerns and difficulties you may face during this transition,” said Tolashe.

Increased Assistance and Expanded Card Replacement Sites

To ensure that all beneficiaries can replace their cards without difficulty, Postbank has taken several steps to improve service delivery:

  • Additional Tellers: Postbank has increased the number of tellers at existing card replacement sites nationwide to expedite the process.

  • Expanded Replacement Locations: Beneficiaries can now obtain Postbank Black Cards at select major retailers, including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Usave, Shoprite, and Checkers.

  • New Spar Locations: Postbank has also introduced card replacement services at 234 Spar outlets nationwide, providing more accessibility for beneficiaries.

  • USSD Service for Site Lookup: A user-friendly USSD system has been launched to help beneficiaries locate the nearest replacement site. The process is as follows:

    1. Dial 120355#
    2. Reply with (1) to continue
    3. Enter the number corresponding to your province (1-9)
    4. Enter the number for your municipality
    5. A list of available card replacement sites in your municipality will be displayed

Commitment to Security and Efficiency

Minister Tolashe emphasized that the government is actively strengthening its systems to safeguard personal information and protect against cyber threats.

“Despite the challenges we face today, we care about your well-being. It is our responsibility to serve you with dignity and respect, ensuring that the right social grant reaches the right person at the right time and place, always,” she added.

With these measures in place, the government is working tirelessly to ensure that no beneficiary is left behind in the transition to the new Postbank Black Card, reinforcing its commitment to social security and efficiency.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025