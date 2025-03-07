India Extends Duty-Free Import of Yellow Peas Until May 31

In a strategic move, India has announced the extension of duty-free imports of yellow peas until May 31. The decision, communicated through a government order released late last Friday, aims to stabilize domestic food markets.

As the world's largest importer of yellow peas, India's demand for the commodity significantly influences global trade. This extension reflects the country's ongoing efforts to manage its domestic requirements effectively and ensure market stability.

The move is likely to impact both domestic and international dynamics in the agricultural trade sector, highlighting India's pivotal role in Asia's expanding food industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)