India Extends Duty-Free Import of Yellow Peas Until May 31

India, the largest importer of yellow peas, has extended duty-free imports of the commodity until May 31 following a government announcement. This decision comes as a strategic move to manage domestic requirements and stabilize market conditions in Asia's booming food industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move, India has announced the extension of duty-free imports of yellow peas until May 31. The decision, communicated through a government order released late last Friday, aims to stabilize domestic food markets.

As the world's largest importer of yellow peas, India's demand for the commodity significantly influences global trade. This extension reflects the country's ongoing efforts to manage its domestic requirements effectively and ensure market stability.

The move is likely to impact both domestic and international dynamics in the agricultural trade sector, highlighting India's pivotal role in Asia's expanding food industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

