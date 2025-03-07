Left Menu

U.S. and Allies Dismantle Russian Crypto Exchange Garantex

The U.S., Germany, and Finland shut down the online infrastructure of Garantex, a Russian cryptocurrency exchange. Two administrators face charges related to money laundering and sanction violations. The crackdown aligns with a broader strategy to limit Russia's financial capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:25 IST
U.S. and Allies Dismantle Russian Crypto Exchange Garantex

The United States, along with Germany and Finland, has dismantled the online infrastructure utilized by the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, as confirmed by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday. Two administrators of the exchange have also been charged with money laundering conspiracy.

Russian resident Aleksej Besciokov and Lithuanian national Aleksandr Mira Serda face serious accusations of money laundering conspiracy, with Besciokov additionally charged with violating sanctions and running an unauthorized money transmission enterprise. Since April 2019, Garantex processed crypto transactions amounting to at least $96 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service has confiscated website domains related to Garantex as part of an ongoing investigation. Amid intensified sanctions, the recently sanctioned platform witnessed the stablecoin Tether blocking digital wallets, forcing suspension of operations. The crypto industry's key figures are scheduled to discuss America's strategic positioning as a crypto hub with President Trump on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025