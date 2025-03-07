U.S. and Allies Dismantle Russian Crypto Exchange Garantex

The United States, along with Germany and Finland, has dismantled the online infrastructure utilized by the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, as confirmed by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday. Two administrators of the exchange have also been charged with money laundering conspiracy.

Russian resident Aleksej Besciokov and Lithuanian national Aleksandr Mira Serda face serious accusations of money laundering conspiracy, with Besciokov additionally charged with violating sanctions and running an unauthorized money transmission enterprise. Since April 2019, Garantex processed crypto transactions amounting to at least $96 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service has confiscated website domains related to Garantex as part of an ongoing investigation. Amid intensified sanctions, the recently sanctioned platform witnessed the stablecoin Tether blocking digital wallets, forcing suspension of operations. The crypto industry's key figures are scheduled to discuss America's strategic positioning as a crypto hub with President Trump on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)