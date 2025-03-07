France Ends Military Presence: A New Era for Senegal
France has handed over two military facilities to Senegal, marking the end of the French military presence in the West African country. This follows a regional trend as neighbouring countries also push out French troops. The move aligns with Senegal's goal of ending foreign military presence.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a significant diplomatic move, France has officially handed over two military facilities to Senegal as the nation commences its withdrawal of troops, concluding a longstanding military presence in the country. This initial step is part of a broader regional shift away from France as former colonies seek to reinforce their sovereignty.
Neighbouring nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, have already expelled French troops, opting instead for Russian assistance in dealing with jihadist threats. Similarly, Chad has started a military withdrawal, ceasing its defence pact with France, a notable Western ally in the region's fight against Islamic militants.
Following a joint commission agreement, France transferred the Maréchal and Saint-Exupéry military quarters to Senegal, as disclosed by the French embassy. Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye highlighted the motive behind ending foreign military presence to uphold national sovereignty. Further withdrawals will follow a set timeline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Roadblocks in the Naga Peace Talks: A Persistent Demand for Sovereignty
Patriarch Bartholomew Upholds Ukraine's Sovereignty in Defiant Mass
Orban Targets Foreign Media Funding Amid Sovereignty Push
Trudeau Stresses Canadian Sovereignty Amid U.S. Statehood Remarks
Trudeau Fights for Canadian Sovereignty Amid Talks with King Charles and Trump