Zelenskiy: Securing Ukraine's Sovereignty at Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes the importance of sovereignty and security in peace talks with Russia, calling for allies' support during his visit to Paris. He plans future discussions with U.S. President Trump following envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia.
During a press conference in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that Ukraine's top priorities in peace negotiations are maintaining sovereignty and securing robust security assurances. His visit included talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Zelenskiy urged allies to prevent Russia from benefitting from the war it initiated, highlighting the need for strong international support.
He also expressed his intention to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's recent visit to Russia.
