ODNI Shake-up Threatens Diversity Programs
Officials in ODNI's diversity programs have been told to resign or face termination. Attorney Kevin Carroll revealed this directive but was unsure how many are affected. Unlike the CIA, ODNI offers an appeal opportunity. A spokesperson has not yet commented.
- Country:
- United States
A significant shake-up is unfolding within the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) regarding its diversity programs. As of Friday, officials involved in these initiatives have been given an ultimatum: resign or face termination, according to a lawyer representing two of the affected officials.
Attorney Kevin Carroll disclosed that he's uncertain about how many individuals have received this directive beyond his clients. He did, however, highlight a notable distinction from the CIA, stating that ODNI has offered those impacted the possibility of an appeal.
The situation remains fluid, as an ODNI spokesperson has yet to respond to requests for comment, leaving questions about the broader implications for the office's diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility efforts unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diversity
- Equality
- Inclusion
- ODNI
- Officials
- Resignation
- Termination
- Appeal
- CIA
- Spokesperson
ALSO READ
First session of newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly to be held on February 24; pending CAG reports to be tabled in House: officials.
Resignation Drama: Munde in Hot Water Over Allegations
SGPC Executive Urges Dhami to Reconsider Resignation Amidst Internal Turmoil
Political Storm: Opposition Demands Resignations in Maharashtra
Slovakia's Political Turmoil: Protestors Demand Fico's Resignation Amid Rising Concerns