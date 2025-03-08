ODNI Shake-up Threatens Diversity Programs

A significant shake-up is unfolding within the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) regarding its diversity programs. As of Friday, officials involved in these initiatives have been given an ultimatum: resign or face termination, according to a lawyer representing two of the affected officials.

Attorney Kevin Carroll disclosed that he's uncertain about how many individuals have received this directive beyond his clients. He did, however, highlight a notable distinction from the CIA, stating that ODNI has offered those impacted the possibility of an appeal.

The situation remains fluid, as an ODNI spokesperson has yet to respond to requests for comment, leaving questions about the broader implications for the office's diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility efforts unanswered.

