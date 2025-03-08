ODNI Officials Face Resignation or Termination Over Diversity Program

Officials at the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) working on diversity, equality, and inclusion programs have been ordered to resign or face termination, as indicated by the legal representative of two affected officials on Friday.

Attorney Kevin Carroll has reported uncertainty about how many ODNI workers are impacted by this directive. The ODNI's approach differs from that of the CIA, which issued a similar ruling to 51 officers last month without an appeal option. However, ODNI officials can appeal to Director Tulsi Gabbard.

These measures come on the heels of a federal judge's refusal to halt the firings of CIA officers, prompted by President Donald Trump's order to dismantle diversity initiatives within the federal government. The directive is part of broader workforce reductions led by Trump and overseen by Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)