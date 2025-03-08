Left Menu

Massive Federal Layoffs Spark Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

Maryland and 19 states sue federal agencies over mass firings of probationary workers by the Trump administration, claiming unlawful terminations that disrupt livelihoods and state finances. Governor Wes Moore supports the lawsuit, emphasizing the economic and social fallout. The lawsuit seeks to stop further terminations and reinstate dismissed employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Annapolis | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A coalition of 19 states, led by Maryland, has filed a lawsuit against multiple federal agencies, alleging that the Trump administration unlawfully fired thousands of federal probationary workers. This legal action challenges what the states describe as 'draconian' measures causing widespread job loss and financial instability, particularly in Maryland where the federal government is a significant employer.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, seeks immediate relief through a temporary restraining order to halt further dismissals and reinstate those already terminated. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland highlighted the severe economic and social impact, citing the substantial loss of income and increased unemployment assistance demands.

The Trump administration, with intentions to reduce government size, has been accused of bypassing critical federal regulations protecting employees' rights. The states urge the court to address these grievances, arguing that recent layoffs breach proper procedural standards and inflict lasting harm on affected workers and state economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

