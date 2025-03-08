State Department Employee Arrested Over Espionage Charges

A State Department employee based in Washington has been apprehended by authorities due to allegations of involvement in a conspiracy concerning national defense data.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday that the accused had access to sensitive information up to the 'secret' level, raising potential national security concerns.

The employee, who held a top secret security clearance, is facing serious charges that underscore the importance of safeguarding classified information within government agencies.

