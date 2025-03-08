State Department Employee Arrested Over Espionage Charges
A State Department employee in Washington has been arrested on criminal charges linked to a conspiracy involving national defense information. The employee, who held a top secret security clearance, was accused of gathering, transmitting, or losing classified information, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday that the accused had access to sensitive information up to the 'secret' level, raising potential national security concerns.
