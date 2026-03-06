UPDATE 3-Jamaica to end medical cooperation program with Cuba

Jamaica ​will end a ‌medical cooperation program ​with Cuba, as the two governments were unable to agree on ‌the terms for a new arrangement, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The decision makes Jamaica the latest nation to ‌roll back medical cooperation with Cuba, as U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's administration pressures countries to sever ties with the island's communist-run government. The medical professionals will be allowed to continue working for the ⁠duration ​of their ⁠scheduled tenure, however, the Jamaican ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Health ⁠and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton had said about 300 Cuban ​doctors and medical professionals were working on the island, despite ⁠the 2023 expiry of a prior agreement. Guatemala and Honduras both said ⁠in ​February they would also end a program that sent Cuban doctors to the countries.

In June, the ⁠Bahamas said it was preparing to cancel contracts with Cuban ⁠healthcare professionals ⁠after discussions with the U.S. government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)