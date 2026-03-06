UPDATE 3-Jamaica to end medical cooperation program with Cuba
Jamaica will end a medical cooperation program with Cuba, as the two governments were unable to agree on the terms for a new arrangement, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. The decision makes Jamaica the latest nation to roll back medical cooperation with Cuba, as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressures countries to sever ties with the island's communist-run government.
The decision makes Jamaica the latest nation to roll back medical cooperation with Cuba, as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressures countries to sever ties with the island's communist-run government. The medical professionals will be allowed to continue working for the duration of their scheduled tenure, however, the Jamaican ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Health and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton had said about 300 Cuban doctors and medical professionals were working on the island, despite the 2023 expiry of a prior agreement. Guatemala and Honduras both said in February they would also end a program that sent Cuban doctors to the countries.
In June, the Bahamas said it was preparing to cancel contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals after discussions with the U.S. government.
