South Carolina's Grim Milestone: A Rare Execution by Firing Squad
A South Carolina man, Brad Sigmon, was executed by firing squad, the first in the U.S. in 15 years. He chose this method fearing the electric chair and lethal injection. Protesters and his advocates argued against the execution, which was part of resumed executions in the state.
In a grim return to an old practice, a South Carolina man convicted of murder became the first U.S. prisoner in 15 years to be executed by firing squad. On Friday, Brad Sigmon, aged 67, was declared dead at 6:08 p.m. after a firing squad composed of three volunteer prison employees carried out the execution.
Sigmon had been convicted for the 2001 murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents in a failed kidnapping plot. Choosing the firing squad over the electric chair and lethal injection due to fears of suffering, he unsuccessfully sought to delay the execution, citing the state's secrecy surrounding lethal injection protocols.
Protesters rallied outside the prison, and Sigmon's lawyers argued he was a model inmate who had struggled with mental illness. Despite these appeals, Gov. Henry McMaster did not commute his sentence. With other recent executions, South Carolina is resuming more frequent executions after years of suspension due to drug shortages.
