Left Menu

Union Minister's Strategic Push for Schemes in Arunachal

Union Minister V Somanna reviewed and emphasized efficient governance in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance public welfare and development by streamlining central schemes. Key issues included the need for better state-central coordination, more central assistance for social programs, and improved infrastructure in health centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:50 IST
Union Minister's Strategic Push for Schemes in Arunachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister V Somanna conducted a detailed review of centrally sponsored schemes at a meeting in Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted efficient governance as the cornerstone of addressing public needs and fostering growth.

Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, called on all stakeholders to prioritize public welfare by ensuring the timely and effective implementation of schemes. Emphasizing the significance of the 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana', he promised full government support to make affordable medicines accessible to the public.

Concerns about funding shortfalls and program sustainability were raised by local leaders like MP Tapir Gao, who advocated for increased central assistance for social programs and upgrades in critical infrastructure like Anganwadi centers, essential for child and maternal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025