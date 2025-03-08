Union Minister's Strategic Push for Schemes in Arunachal

Union Minister V Somanna conducted a detailed review of centrally sponsored schemes at a meeting in Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted efficient governance as the cornerstone of addressing public needs and fostering growth.

Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, called on all stakeholders to prioritize public welfare by ensuring the timely and effective implementation of schemes. Emphasizing the significance of the 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana', he promised full government support to make affordable medicines accessible to the public.

Concerns about funding shortfalls and program sustainability were raised by local leaders like MP Tapir Gao, who advocated for increased central assistance for social programs and upgrades in critical infrastructure like Anganwadi centers, essential for child and maternal health.

