Global Ripple: How US Aid Cuts Impact UN Initiatives

The Trump administration's halting of US foreign aid has resulted in significant setbacks for multiple United Nations agencies worldwide, including those operating in Afghanistan, Sudan, and Ukraine, among others. The cuts have led to staff reductions, budget constraints, and diminished services for vulnerable populations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the "severe cuts," claiming that over nine million individuals in Afghanistan might lose access to crucial health and protection services. Additionally, funding that sustained aid for one million people in Ukraine has been withdrawn, causing disruptions in service. Programs supporting Sudanese refugees have also seen funding exhausted.

Independent NGOs and UN partners have voiced frustrations as the US administration slashed over 90 percent of foreign aid contracts, nearly $60 billion in funding cuts, and terminated about 10,000 contracts affiliated with USAID. Agencies are urging the administration to restore the aid while strategizing on operational adjustments and pursuing other funding avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)