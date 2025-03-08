Left Menu

Unraveling a 66-Year Mystery: The Martin Family Car Found in Columbia River

A Ford station wagon suspected to belong to the Martin family, missing since 1958, was retrieved from the Columbia River after a crane lifted it out. Despite no human remains found, officials believe it matches the Martins' vehicle. The case became nationally famous when the family vanished during a trip and two children’s bodies were later found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:25 IST
In a startling discovery, authorities pulled a Ford station wagon from the depths of the Columbia River, believed to belong to the Martin family, missing for over six decades. The family had vanished during a festive trip to collect Christmas greenery in 1958, turning the case into a national sensation.

Although no human remains were discovered in the vehicle, officials are confident they have found the Martins' car, matching its make, model, and color. The search for the family has captivated the public since two of the children's bodies were later found in the river.

Diver Archer Mayo, who has been on a seven-year quest to locate the car, finally succeeded last fall. He identified it under layers of mud and silt, and with the aid of local law enforcement, brought it to the surface. Investigators are now working to confirm the car's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

