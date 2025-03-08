Taliban's Stance on Afghan Women's Rights: A Continuing Global Debate

The Taliban released a statement on International Women's Day asserting that Afghan women live securely, with their rights safeguarded, despite ongoing UN condemnation over employment and education restrictions.

Since their 2021 takeover, the Taliban have imposed significant limitations on Afghan females, banning education beyond sixth grade and restricting employment and public presence. Recent laws have further tightened controls on women's public appearances and voices.

Amid international criticism, including a UN call for lifting these restrictions, the Taliban's chief spokesman stressed cultural differences in handling women's rights. Meanwhile, international bodies underscore Afghan women's role in the nation's future, urging action against their exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)