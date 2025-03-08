Left Menu

Taliban's Stance on Afghan Women's Rights: A Continuing Global Debate

The Taliban claims Afghan women are secure and their rights protected under current governance, despite UN criticism and bans on education and employment. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized cultural differences between Afghan and Western societies. The UN and international community continue to press for women's rights restoration in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban released a statement on International Women's Day asserting that Afghan women live securely, with their rights safeguarded, despite ongoing UN condemnation over employment and education restrictions.

Since their 2021 takeover, the Taliban have imposed significant limitations on Afghan females, banning education beyond sixth grade and restricting employment and public presence. Recent laws have further tightened controls on women's public appearances and voices.

Amid international criticism, including a UN call for lifting these restrictions, the Taliban's chief spokesman stressed cultural differences in handling women's rights. Meanwhile, international bodies underscore Afghan women's role in the nation's future, urging action against their exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

