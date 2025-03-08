Inclusive Housing Policies Needed to Address Global Housing Crisis, Says UN Special Rapporteur

In a new report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, emphasized that migrants and refugees are not to blame for the global housing crisis. Instead, he pointed to longstanding systemic issues such as the privatization of social housing, the commodification of housing and land, and the financialization of housing markets as the true culprits behind rising housing insecurity worldwide.

Rajagopal criticized political leaders who exploit housing challenges by blaming migrants and refugees for increasing unaffordability, evictions, and homelessness. He warned that such rhetoric, often seen in political campaigns and policy discussions, fuels hate speech, incites hate crimes, and diverts attention from the real structural causes of the crisis.

"Politicians find it more convenient to blame foreigners instead of addressing the cumulative consequences of years, even decades, of failure to protect housing as an enforceable human right," Rajagopal stated.

The Special Rapporteur also highlighted alarming trends in migration policies, including mass deportation plans and the use of third-country holding facilities for asylum seekers. These measures, he argued, further marginalize vulnerable groups and violate international human rights obligations.

"Migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and even international students are increasingly forced into inadequate and overcrowded housing, problematic reception centers, immigration detention, informal settlements, and, in extreme cases, homelessness," he said.

Rajagopal urged nations to adopt inclusive housing policies that consider the needs of all populations, including non-citizens, to combat the worsening affordability crisis. He stressed that how a society treats non-citizens is a fundamental indicator of its commitment to human rights and dignity.

"States must not fall into the abyss of racism and intolerance while failing to address the root causes of their own housing crises," he warned.

The expert called on governments to implement a human rights-based approach to housing and migration, ensuring the equal treatment of migrants while also protecting the rights of host communities. He emphasized that only through inclusive and equitable policies can countries truly address the global housing crisis and uphold their obligations under international human rights law.