Horrific Night in Hampi: Tragic Outcomes of Stargazing Gone Wrong
Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped near Hampi. Three male companions were also attacked, resulting in one death. Police arrested two suspects while searching for a third. The incident has shocked locals and tourists alike, highlighting the need for increased safety measures for visitors.
In a shocking incident near the historic town of Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing, the local police confirmed on Saturday.
Three male tourists accompanying the women were also attacked, with one found dead after being pushed into a canal. The police have apprehended two suspects, Mallesh and Chetan Sai, while continuing the search for a third suspect involved in the horrific crime.
Following the assault, local authorities have registered a case under several sections, including gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder. This tragic event has raised concerns about safety for tourists in the area, prompting calls for improved security measures.
