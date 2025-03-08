Left Menu

Horrific Night in Hampi: Tragic Outcomes of Stargazing Gone Wrong

Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped near Hampi. Three male companions were also attacked, resulting in one death. Police arrested two suspects while searching for a third. The incident has shocked locals and tourists alike, highlighting the need for increased safety measures for visitors.

Horrific Night in Hampi: Tragic Outcomes of Stargazing Gone Wrong
In a shocking incident near the historic town of Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing, the local police confirmed on Saturday.

Three male tourists accompanying the women were also attacked, with one found dead after being pushed into a canal. The police have apprehended two suspects, Mallesh and Chetan Sai, while continuing the search for a third suspect involved in the horrific crime.

Following the assault, local authorities have registered a case under several sections, including gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder. This tragic event has raised concerns about safety for tourists in the area, prompting calls for improved security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

