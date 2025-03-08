Horrific Night in Hampi: Tragic Outcomes of Stargazing Gone Wrong

In a shocking incident near the historic town of Hampi, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were reportedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing, the local police confirmed on Saturday.

Three male tourists accompanying the women were also attacked, with one found dead after being pushed into a canal. The police have apprehended two suspects, Mallesh and Chetan Sai, while continuing the search for a third suspect involved in the horrific crime.

Following the assault, local authorities have registered a case under several sections, including gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder. This tragic event has raised concerns about safety for tourists in the area, prompting calls for improved security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)