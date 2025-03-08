Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Sparks Protests in Local Village

A 35-year-old man named Umesh Kumar was killed when a speeding dumper truck hit him. The incident led to village protests demanding justice. Police intervened, assured aid to the victim's family, and seized the truck. An investigation is ongoing following the roadblock's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man, Umesh Kumar, when he was struck by a speeding dumper truck, leading to widespread protests in the local village.

The incident occurred early Saturday as Kumar was on his way to his farm. Villagers, enraged by the fatal accident, blocked the road, apprehending the truck's driver and cleaner.

Police officials, led by Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar, arrived to manage the situation. After promising assistance to the victim's family, the blockade was lifted, and the driver detained. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

