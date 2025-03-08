Tragic Road Accident Sparks Protests in Local Village

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man, Umesh Kumar, when he was struck by a speeding dumper truck, leading to widespread protests in the local village.

The incident occurred early Saturday as Kumar was on his way to his farm. Villagers, enraged by the fatal accident, blocked the road, apprehending the truck's driver and cleaner.

Police officials, led by Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar, arrived to manage the situation. After promising assistance to the victim's family, the blockade was lifted, and the driver detained. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)