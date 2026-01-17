Tragic Incident in Jolla: Justice for the Young Victim

A distressing incident has come to light in Jolla village, where a 14-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted by two men. Police identified the suspects as Arbaz, aged 19, and Jabir, aged 35. The shocking event took place on a somber Friday evening.

According to the Station House Officer, Subhash Atri, the accused lured the minor to a sugarcane field, where the crime was perpetrated. The offenders allegedly threatened the boy, attempting to ensure his silence about the heinous act.

Following a complaint from the victim's family, authorities quickly took action. The police have detained the accused and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An investigation is underway to deliver justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)