Justice Oka Criticizes Illegal Banners and Judicial Infrastructure Hurdles

Justice Abhay Oka of the Supreme Court voiced his concerns on Saturday regarding illegal banners in Maharashtra, highlighting the need for prior authorisation as per the Bombay High Court's earlier ruling. At a magistrate court inauguration in Mira Bhayandar, Thane, he emphasized a lack of discipline among attendees.

Justice Oka noted several unauthorized banners en route to the venue, despite initial delight. He called for immediate action by local civic bodies to remove them. Displeased with the unruly crowd, he questioned media presence at judiciary events if such indiscipline persists, insisting on decorum.

Addressing the infrastructural issues in Maharashtra's judiciary, Justice Oka pointed out bureaucratic delays in court construction projects. He welcomed the creation of additional judges' posts but highlighted a significant shortage, advocating for more appointments and advanced technology to expedite justice.

