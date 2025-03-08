Karnataka's Rising Crime Crisis: The State's Delusion and Indifference

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday criticized the state government following the alleged rape of two women, including a foreign national, in Koppal district.

He expressed grave concern over rising crimes against women, stating that criminals act with impunity even in the immediate aftermath of Hampi Utsava, a festival of historical significance.

Vijayendra accused the Karnataka administration, particularly Home Minister G Parameshwara, of being preoccupied with trivialities like hosting dinner parties, rather than focusing on public safety as the police continue to investigate the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)