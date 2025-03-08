Left Menu

Karnataka's Rising Crime Crisis: The State's Delusion and Indifference

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticized the state government for rising crimes against women, highlighting a recent case involving the rape of a foreign national. He accused the government of being indifferent and criticized Home Minister G Parameshwara for neglecting public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:54 IST
Karnataka's Rising Crime Crisis: The State's Delusion and Indifference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday criticized the state government following the alleged rape of two women, including a foreign national, in Koppal district.

He expressed grave concern over rising crimes against women, stating that criminals act with impunity even in the immediate aftermath of Hampi Utsava, a festival of historical significance.

Vijayendra accused the Karnataka administration, particularly Home Minister G Parameshwara, of being preoccupied with trivialities like hosting dinner parties, rather than focusing on public safety as the police continue to investigate the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025