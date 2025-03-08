Tragic End: App-Cab Driver Dies After Assault Over Parking Dispute

An app-cab driver's life was tragically cut short when a parking dispute spiraled into violence in Bijoygarh. Jayanta, the victim, sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by a group of five individuals, police sources report.

Despite no initial complaint from the victim's family, authorities took the initiative to file a suo motu complaint. An investigation has been launched, focusing on charges of unintentional murder, an official stated.

Efforts to identify the attackers include reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Following the driver's death, his family submitted an official complaint, intensifying the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)