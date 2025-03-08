Left Menu

Tragic End: App-Cab Driver Dies After Assault Over Parking Dispute

An app-cab driver named Jayanta succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by locals over a parking dispute in Bijoygarh. The police have launched a suo motu investigation for unintentional murder against five unidentified individuals. CCTV footage is being reviewed for further leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:15 IST
Tragic End: App-Cab Driver Dies After Assault Over Parking Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An app-cab driver's life was tragically cut short when a parking dispute spiraled into violence in Bijoygarh. Jayanta, the victim, sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by a group of five individuals, police sources report.

Despite no initial complaint from the victim's family, authorities took the initiative to file a suo motu complaint. An investigation has been launched, focusing on charges of unintentional murder, an official stated.

Efforts to identify the attackers include reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Following the driver's death, his family submitted an official complaint, intensifying the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025