Controversy Over 'One Nation, One Election': NPF Raises Concerns

The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has voiced strong opposition to the idea of conducting simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, warning that such a move could undermine India's federal structure and usher in a 'one-party rule'.

During the Zero Hour of the Nagaland assembly, NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal as being detrimental to India's unity in diversity, threatening state autonomy, and diminishing the influence of regional parties.

Kikon argued that while ONOE aims to curb election expenses, it could marginalize regional issues and put a strain on states like Nagaland. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged these concerns, noting that a Joint Parliamentary Committee is currently reviewing the bill related to ONOE.

(With inputs from agencies.)