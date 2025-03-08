Left Menu

Tensions Flare Amid Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza. This incident occurs amid efforts to extend a 42-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as Egyptian and Qatari officials facilitate talks in Cairo. Further strikes continue to disrupt ongoing negotiations.

In Rafah, Gaza, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of two Palestinians, medical sources confirmed on Saturday. The strike is part of escalating tensions as discussions to extend a frail 42-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are underway.

The Israeli military reported targeting a drone crossing into southern Gaza, followed by an attempt by several individuals to recover it, in what appears to be a failed smuggling bid. This comes just a day after another Israeli drone strike killed two individuals suspected of militant activities in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is involved in crucial ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, working towards advancing the deal aimed at ending the long-standing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

