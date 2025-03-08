Left Menu

Minister's Controversial Advice Sparks Debate

Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil suggested women should carry self-defense items like knives and chilli powder along with their lipstick. At an event celebrating International Women's Day, Patil highlighted governmental empowerment efforts but cited recent crimes against women to justify his self-protection advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:20 IST
Minister's Controversial Advice Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's minister, Gulabrao Patil, recently stirred discussions with his provocative advice on women's safety, urging them to include knives and chilli powder alongside traditional items like lipstick in their bags for personal protection.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event, the Shiv Sena leader underscored government initiatives for women's empowerment, including halved MSRTC bus fares and free education for girls under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Patil drew attention to ongoing crimes against women, including a recent rape incident in Pune, using these to support his recommendation, reminiscent of advice once given by Shiv Sena's founding leader, Bal Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025