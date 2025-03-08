Minister's Controversial Advice Sparks Debate
Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil suggested women should carry self-defense items like knives and chilli powder along with their lipstick. At an event celebrating International Women's Day, Patil highlighted governmental empowerment efforts but cited recent crimes against women to justify his self-protection advice.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's minister, Gulabrao Patil, recently stirred discussions with his provocative advice on women's safety, urging them to include knives and chilli powder alongside traditional items like lipstick in their bags for personal protection.
Speaking at an International Women's Day event, the Shiv Sena leader underscored government initiatives for women's empowerment, including halved MSRTC bus fares and free education for girls under the Ladki Bahin scheme.
Patil drew attention to ongoing crimes against women, including a recent rape incident in Pune, using these to support his recommendation, reminiscent of advice once given by Shiv Sena's founding leader, Bal Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
