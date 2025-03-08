Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Pune: BMW and Public Nuisance

A man in Pune has been taken into custody following the circulation of a viral video. The footage captured a youth urinating from a BMW at a busy traffic junction, leading to public outrage.

The episode occurred in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, with the video being filmed by an eyewitness. This incident has triggered police action, resulting in the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance and related offenses.

The detained individual, Bhagyesh Oswal, was in the car while Gaurav Ahuja, the primary suspect, committed the act and has since absconded. Pune police, along with the Crime Branch, are actively searching for Ahuja, and Oswal has been subjected to medical tests amid suspicions of alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)