Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Pune: BMW and Public Nuisance

A man has been detained in Pune after a viral video showed a youth urinating from a BMW at a traffic junction. The accused, Gaurav Ahuja, is currently at large. The incident led to charges under public nuisance and traffic laws. Investigations are ongoing as police pursue Ahuja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:00 IST
Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Pune: BMW and Public Nuisance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Pune has been taken into custody following the circulation of a viral video. The footage captured a youth urinating from a BMW at a busy traffic junction, leading to public outrage.

The episode occurred in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, with the video being filmed by an eyewitness. This incident has triggered police action, resulting in the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance and related offenses.

The detained individual, Bhagyesh Oswal, was in the car while Gaurav Ahuja, the primary suspect, committed the act and has since absconded. Pune police, along with the Crime Branch, are actively searching for Ahuja, and Oswal has been subjected to medical tests amid suspicions of alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025