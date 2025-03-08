Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: Authorities Attach Properties of Wanted Offenders

In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police have attached properties belonging to two proclaimed offenders under legal provisions. This move highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to combat subversive activities and maintain peace in the region.

In a decisive move against subversive elements in Jammu and Kashmir, police authorities in Baramulla district have attached properties valued in lakhs. This enforcement action comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals identified as threats to national security within the region.

The Sopore police, collaborating closely with Revenue officials, executed the attachment of 6 kanals and 19 marlas of orchard land. This land, located on the Harwan Tujjar estate, is owned by proclaimed offenders Irshad Ahmad Reshi and Bashir Ahmad Mir, both residents of Sopore.

By operating under the legal framework of sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC, the authorities aim to send a strong message against elements jeopardizing peace and stability. The Jammu and Kashmir Police remain committed to safeguarding national security and ensuring the tranquillity necessary for community welfare and growth.

