Championing Change: Women's Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the commitment of the Himachal Pradesh government towards women's empowerment during a public address on International Women's Day. He outlined initiatives like land law amendments, increased police recruitment reservations, and educational support for women, acknowledging past reforms by leaders and urging continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:07 IST
At an International Women's Day event in Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the state government's dedication to supporting women's empowerment. Addressing a gathering at the Chambi Ground venue, he highlighted reforms aimed at bolstering women's roles in various sectors.

Sukhu proudly announced the recent amendments to land laws that ensure equal rights for daughters. He also discussed the increase in women's reservation in police recruitment to 30 percent and outlined support programs like the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana for children of widowed women. This initiative, as Sukhu explained, assures educational continuity without financial burdens.

Crediting the efforts of leaders such as Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi in advancing women's rights, the Chief Minister called for maintaining momentum in empowerment. He noted annual increases in honorariums for Anganwadi workers, stressing the importance of consistent progress beyond election cycles. As part of the celebrations, district-level events were hosted across the region, including Hamirpur.

