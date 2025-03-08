Left Menu

BSF Chief Reviews Security at Jammu & Kashmir Borders

Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess security along the International Border and LoC. During his visit, he was briefed by sector commanders and commended 'Mahila Praharis' on International Women's Day for their dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:48 IST
Director General of the Border Security Force, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, conducted a crucial review of the security situation along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend.

Chawdhary's two-day inspection began with visits to the strategic locations in the Kathua area and Poonch district, where he was briefed by senior officials on critical security elements. His assessment trip underscores ongoing security concerns in this sensitive region.

In alignment with International Women's Day, Chawdhary recognized the contributions of 'Mahila Praharis', praising their dedication and professionalism. He also celebrated the achievements of women in the force, highlighting their essential role in operations and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

