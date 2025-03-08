BMW Incident Sparks Traffic Junction Scandal in Pune

A viral video capturing a man stepping out of a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune has led to the detention of two individuals. The incident, which occurred in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, was recorded by an eyewitness.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act have been invoked against Gaurav Ahuja, the BMW driver, and his co-passenger Bhagyesh Oswal for creating a public nuisance and engaging in rash and negligent driving. Law enforcement officials arrested Ahuja in Satara after he initially fled.

In the viral clip, Oswal is seen in the luxury car's front seat while Ahuja engages in the offensive act before driving away and making an obscene gesture. Afterward, Ahuja posted a social media video apologizing and vowing to surrender within hours.

