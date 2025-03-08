Left Menu

BMW Incident Sparks Traffic Junction Scandal in Pune

A viral video showed a man from a BMW urinating at a traffic junction in Pune. Police detained Gaurav Ahuja and Bhagyesh Oswal for public nuisance and rash driving. Ahuja apologized on social media, promising to surrender. Both individuals face charges under relevant legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A viral video capturing a man stepping out of a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune has led to the detention of two individuals. The incident, which occurred in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, was recorded by an eyewitness.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act have been invoked against Gaurav Ahuja, the BMW driver, and his co-passenger Bhagyesh Oswal for creating a public nuisance and engaging in rash and negligent driving. Law enforcement officials arrested Ahuja in Satara after he initially fled.

In the viral clip, Oswal is seen in the luxury car's front seat while Ahuja engages in the offensive act before driving away and making an obscene gesture. Afterward, Ahuja posted a social media video apologizing and vowing to surrender within hours.

