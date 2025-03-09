Left Menu

Colombian Troops Freed After FARC Faction Kidnapping

Twenty-nine Colombian armed forces members have been released after being kidnapped by civilians, following attacks by a FARC dissident faction in Cauca province. The Ministry of Defense confirmed their release, highlighting ongoing tensions between government forces and rebel groups in Colombia.

Updated: 09-03-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant development, the Colombian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the release of 29 armed forces members who were taken hostage by civilians.

The soldiers were abducted from two locations in Cauca province amid a series of attacks perpetrated by a dissident faction of the FARC.

This incident underscores the persistent strife faced by government forces in their ongoing battle against rebel factions in Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

