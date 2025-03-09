Left Menu

Key Suspect in Inter-State MDMA Smuggling Operation Apprehended

Christo T John, the prime suspect in a synthetic drug MDMA smuggling case from Bengaluru to Kochi, has been arrested in Karnataka. The arrest follows the seizure of 20.01 grams of MDMA in November and prior arrests of four individuals. John was supplying drugs to contacts in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:17 IST
Key Suspect in Inter-State MDMA Smuggling Operation Apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

The prime accused in a significant drug smuggling operation, Christo T John, has been apprehended by police in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, according to reports on Sunday.

John, who is from Madikeri in the Kodagu district, faces charges related to the trafficking of MDMA, a synthetic drug, following the seizure of 20.01 grams last November in Thoppumpady. Police assert he facilitated the supply of MDMA to two individuals in Bengaluru.

Following his arrest in Kallugundi, John was produced before a court and remanded into judicial custody, with investigations continuing to trace further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025