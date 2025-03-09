Key Suspect in Inter-State MDMA Smuggling Operation Apprehended

The prime accused in a significant drug smuggling operation, Christo T John, has been apprehended by police in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, according to reports on Sunday.

John, who is from Madikeri in the Kodagu district, faces charges related to the trafficking of MDMA, a synthetic drug, following the seizure of 20.01 grams last November in Thoppumpady. Police assert he facilitated the supply of MDMA to two individuals in Bengaluru.

Following his arrest in Kallugundi, John was produced before a court and remanded into judicial custody, with investigations continuing to trace further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)