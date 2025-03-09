Justice Sought in the Wake of ADM Naveen Babu's Mysterious Death

An internal investigation by the Kerala Revenue Department cleared former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu of corruption allegations, according to statements made by Revenue Minister K Rajan. The report found no evidence implicating Babu, who allegedly died by suicide last year amid serious accusations.

Rajan confirmed that the inquiry, conducted by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, concluded Babu's innocence after a comprehensive review of documents. The minister further noted that while the Revenue Department's findings are accessible to law enforcement, the department itself cannot delve into a potential conspiracy surrounding Babu's death.

Despite clearing Babu of wrongdoing, Rajan refrained from commenting on ongoing police investigations, which remain under judicial consideration. The family has approached the Kerala High Court for a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Binoy Viswam, CPI state secretary, has expressed solidarity with Babu's family, emphasizing the need for truth and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)