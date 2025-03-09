Left Menu

NCW Demands Action on Harassment in Murshidabad Express

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is investigating a harassment case where a female passenger was allegedly recorded on Balurghat Express in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The act, classified as voyeurism, calls for strict legal action. The victim, a college student, received threats after her identity was leaked online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is delving into serious claims that a female passenger faced harassment and was clandestinely filmed with a mobile phone while traveling on Balurghat Express in Murshidabad district, West Bengal.

Reportedly occurring on March 5, the incident highlights persistent issues of privacy violations. The NCW, emphasizing its concerns via social media, underscored that such an action constitutes voyeurism and is punishable under current legal frameworks, including sections 75, 77, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66E of the IT Act.

In light of threats after her identity surfaced online, Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, advised the victim, a college student, to contact the district superintendent of police for protection. The NCW demanded that these legal provisions be invoked in an FIR to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

