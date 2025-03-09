Notorious Sharpshooter of Vikas Lagarpuriya Gang Finally Nabbed

The Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Amit, also known as Mitta, a feared sharpshooter linked to the Vikas Lagarpuriya gang. The arrest took place on Sunday near Sector 23 in Dwarka, following extensive operations by the Crime Branch.

Amit, a 32-year-old resident of Roshanpura in Najafgarh, has a notorious history of violent crimes, including involvement in over eight serious cases. These include robbery, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act across the Delhi-NCR region. His criminal activities date back to 2016, starting with vehicle snatching incidents in Gurugram.

This latest arrest comes as he was wanted for an attempt to murder case in Chhawla, where he allegedly fired shots at a person in October 2024. A .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him. Amit had been evading capture by frequently changing his hideouts, but acting on a tip-off about a planned meeting for another crime, police were able to apprehend him. Investigations into his other criminal activities are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)