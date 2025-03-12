Controversial Graffiti Sparks Inquiry at Jadavpur University
An FIR has been filed after 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' graffiti appeared at Jadavpur University. An investigation is underway to identify the persons responsible, with potential questioning of students. Protests have heightened tensions following an incident involving the state's Education Minister's visit to the campus.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been filed concerning the appearance of controversial graffiti at Jadavpur University, as confirmed by police officials on Wednesday. The graffiti, reading 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine', has led to a case against unidentified individuals due to possible threats to national unity.
The police have categorized this case under sections dealing with criminal conspiracy and acts that may compromise the nation's integrity, hinting at the seriousness of the situation. Law enforcement is compiling a list of university students for potential questioning to trace the culprits.
The graffiti comes amid escalating campus tensions after two students were injured when the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu allegedly grazed past them during a protest. This has resulted in an FIR against Basu and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra, marking a volatile period at the university.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Protests: AAP vs BJP Over Portrait Controversy
Chitarpur Bandh: A Day of Protests Over Alleged Abduction
Rome's Public Transport Faces Investigation Over Service Failures
BJP Protests Shake Jharkhand Assembly Over Exam Paper Leak Allegations
Language Dispute Sparks Protests and Tensions in Belagavi