Controversial Graffiti Sparks Inquiry at Jadavpur University

An FIR has been filed concerning the appearance of controversial graffiti at Jadavpur University, as confirmed by police officials on Wednesday. The graffiti, reading 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine', has led to a case against unidentified individuals due to possible threats to national unity.

The police have categorized this case under sections dealing with criminal conspiracy and acts that may compromise the nation's integrity, hinting at the seriousness of the situation. Law enforcement is compiling a list of university students for potential questioning to trace the culprits.

The graffiti comes amid escalating campus tensions after two students were injured when the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu allegedly grazed past them during a protest. This has resulted in an FIR against Basu and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra, marking a volatile period at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)