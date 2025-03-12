Left Menu

Controversial Graffiti Sparks Inquiry at Jadavpur University

An FIR has been filed after 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' graffiti appeared at Jadavpur University. An investigation is underway to identify the persons responsible, with potential questioning of students. Protests have heightened tensions following an incident involving the state's Education Minister's visit to the campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:35 IST
Controversial Graffiti Sparks Inquiry at Jadavpur University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed concerning the appearance of controversial graffiti at Jadavpur University, as confirmed by police officials on Wednesday. The graffiti, reading 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine', has led to a case against unidentified individuals due to possible threats to national unity.

The police have categorized this case under sections dealing with criminal conspiracy and acts that may compromise the nation's integrity, hinting at the seriousness of the situation. Law enforcement is compiling a list of university students for potential questioning to trace the culprits.

The graffiti comes amid escalating campus tensions after two students were injured when the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu allegedly grazed past them during a protest. This has resulted in an FIR against Basu and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra, marking a volatile period at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025