Mystery Unfolds as Decomposed Body Found Near Mumbai Bus Depot

A decomposed body of an elderly man was discovered near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official confirmed. The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin.

A passer-by noticed the body near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot at approximately 11:30 am and promptly informed the authorities.

The police from Wadala Truck Terminal station arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a civic hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether foul play was involved or if it was a natural death. The man stayed with his brother in Pratiksha Nagar and had a known drinking habit. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)