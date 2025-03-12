Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Decomposed Body Found Near Mumbai Bus Depot

The decomposed body of 69-year-old Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin was discovered near a bus depot in Mumbai. The police were alerted by a passer-by, and the body has been sent for autopsy. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death, whether accidental or murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed body of an elderly man was discovered near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official confirmed. The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin.

A passer-by noticed the body near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot at approximately 11:30 am and promptly informed the authorities.

The police from Wadala Truck Terminal station arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a civic hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether foul play was involved or if it was a natural death. The man stayed with his brother in Pratiksha Nagar and had a known drinking habit. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

