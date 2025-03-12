Mystery Unfolds as Decomposed Body Found Near Mumbai Bus Depot
The decomposed body of 69-year-old Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin was discovered near a bus depot in Mumbai. The police were alerted by a passer-by, and the body has been sent for autopsy. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death, whether accidental or murder.
- Country:
- India
A decomposed body of an elderly man was discovered near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official confirmed. The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Ananth Ramachandra Akubathin.
A passer-by noticed the body near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot at approximately 11:30 am and promptly informed the authorities.
The police from Wadala Truck Terminal station arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a civic hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether foul play was involved or if it was a natural death. The man stayed with his brother in Pratiksha Nagar and had a known drinking habit. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry in Maharashtra: Opposition Leader Slams Government Over Pune Bus Depot Rape Incident
Pune Police Intensify Manhunt for Swargate Bus Depot Rape Suspect
Security Lapses Highlighted in Swargate Bus Depot Incident
Pune Police Intensify Hunt for Masked Swargate Bus Depot Suspect
Furious Uproar in Pune: Citizens Demand Justice in Bus Depot Rape Case