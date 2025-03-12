Regional Organisations Must Uphold Human Rights in Counter-Terrorism Efforts, Says UN Expert

Dozens of regional organisations worldwide play a crucial role in countering terrorism. However, they have also facilitated serious human rights violations and evaded adequate scrutiny, a United Nations expert warned today.

Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, emphasised that regional organisations must not enable governments to suppress dissent or curtail fundamental freedoms under the guise of counter-terrorism.

In his latest report to the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, Saul called for regional organisations to engage more meaningfully with civil society in preventing terrorism, addressing its root causes, and remedying human rights violations.

Strengthening Human Rights Protections in Counter-Terrorism

"Regional organisations must empower member states to fight terrorism while adhering to the rule of law and respecting human rights," Saul stated. He stressed that civil society participation enhances the legitimacy of counter-terrorism measures, builds public trust, and improves security cooperation, making these measures more effective.

To support civil society engagement, Saul recommended that regional organisations:

Publicise information on how civil society can participate in counter-terrorism efforts;

Avoid restrictive accreditation and registration criteria for civil society groups;

Provide funding and administrative support for civil society participation;

Protect civil society actors from reprisals and intimidation.

Ensuring Human Rights in Counter-Terrorism Sanctions

Saul highlighted that regional organisations imposing sanctions on individuals or entities designated as "terrorist" must fully comply with human rights law. He warned of the acute risk of such sanctions being misused against human rights defenders, journalists, and political activists.

"Regional definitions of terrorism must be narrowly framed, rights-respecting, and aligned with international best practices," he stated. "Due process must be ensured, along with independent reviews and effective remedies for wrongful sanctions. Any imposed sanctions must be strictly necessary and proportionate, rather than applied indiscriminately."

Regional Military Cooperation and Legal Accountability

The Special Rapporteur also addressed regional military cooperation against terrorism, urging adherence to international law in all aspects, including capacity-building, peacekeeping, and combat operations.

"Regional military missions must respect the prohibition on the use of force as interpreted by the International Court of Justice," Saul said. "They must uphold international humanitarian and human rights law while protecting civilian populations."

Additionally, he called for independent investigations into violations, acceptance of legal responsibility where necessary, and provision of effective remedies, including reparations for affected communities.

Transparency and Long-Term Solutions

Saul urged regional organisations to conduct thorough human rights risk assessments before and during counter-terrorism missions, particularly when collaborating with third-party states. He stressed that these organisations must:

Adhere strictly to international standards on arms and munitions transfers;

Maintain transparency by publicly reporting on their operations;

Ensure that counter-terrorism efforts form part of a broader strategy addressing the root causes of conflict.

"Sustainable peace requires more than just military operations—it demands addressing state-led human rights violations, poor governance, and fostering peacebuilding and reconciliation," Saul concluded.

This report builds on his previous findings presented to the UN General Assembly in October 2024, which highlighted additional human rights concerns associated with regional organisations in counter-terrorism initiatives.