Left Menu

Sterling's Hold: A Non-Retaliatory Approach to US Tariffs

Sterling stabilized against the dollar, maintaining a position below recent highs. The UK refrained from retaliatory measures against US tariffs on steel and aluminium, hoping to secure an exemption. Despite a decline against the euro, the pound remains steady against the dollar, benefiting from a balanced trade position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:12 IST
Sterling's Hold: A Non-Retaliatory Approach to US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling stabilized against the dollar on Wednesday, maintaining its stance below recent four-month highs. This comes as the UK cautiously avoided retaliatory tariffs on US imports of steel and aluminium, a move seen as an attempt to secure an exemption.

The pound, holding steady at $1.2943 after peaking at $1.29655, reflects Britain's hope to sidestep US tariffs, which could impact its niche steel sector involved in defense and other industries. President Donald Trump indicated a potential bilateral deal that may avert duties.

On another front, the pound's performance against the euro has been lackluster due to Germany's fiscal moves, which bolstered bund yields. Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale noted the pound's position as a non-driving force, emphasizing the euro's recent strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025