Major Investment Opportunity: Development of Dry Dock and Marine Maintenance Hub at Marsden Point

The New Zealand Government has announced a significant investment opportunity with the development of a state-of-the-art dry dock and surrounding marine maintenance facilities at Marsden Point, Northland. This landmark project aims to bolster the country's maritime industry, enhance self-sufficiency in vessel maintenance, and create long-term economic growth.

A Strategic Infrastructure Investment

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has emphasized the project's strategic importance, highlighting its potential to attract both local and international investors.

"New Zealand is open for business, and we are actively seeking investors who want to support the delivery of this transformative infrastructure asset," Minister Jones stated. "This dry dock will be the only facility in New Zealand capable of servicing larger Royal New Zealand Navy ships, commercial vessels such as the Cook Strait ferries, and internationally flagged ships."

Key Benefits of the Marsden Point Dry Dock

Modernising Infrastructure : The project will significantly upgrade New Zealand’s maritime maintenance capabilities.

: The project will significantly upgrade New Zealand’s maritime maintenance capabilities. Economic Growth & Job Creation : Local employment opportunities will be generated, supporting regional development.

: Local employment opportunities will be generated, supporting regional development. Strengthening the Maritime Industry: The facility will reduce dependence on overseas maintenance services and enhance operational efficiency for commercial and naval vessels.

Investment and Partnership Opportunities

The New Zealand Government, through Kānoa, has issued a Registration of Interest (ROI) on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS). This initiative aims to attract partners with the necessary capacity, experience, and expertise to successfully deliver the project.

Eligible participants include New Zealand and international organisations seeking large-scale investment opportunities or possessing the technical capabilities to undertake key components of the dry dock’s construction. Prospective partners must demonstrate a proven track record in similar large-scale maritime infrastructure projects.

Procurement Process

The procurement process will be conducted in two stages:

Registration of Interest (ROI): Open for submissions until 2 April 2025. Request for Proposal (RFP): A second-stage process for shortlisted respondents.

This development aligns with the Coalition Government’s broader strategy to drive economic growth through critical infrastructure projects, reinforcing New Zealand’s position as a leading maritime hub in the Pacific.

For more information and to participate in the ROI process, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS).