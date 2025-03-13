Security Forces Nab Terror Associates in Bandipora
Security forces in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested two terror associates after receiving specific intelligence. The operation, conducted on Gandbal-Hajin Road, resulted in the seizure of a pistol, a pistol magazine, two hand grenades, an AK rifle magazine, and other ammunition.
In a strategic operation based on precise intelligence, security forces in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, successfully apprehended two terror associates.
The arrest took place on Wednesday along Gandbal-Hajin Road, a location identified after careful reconnaissance by security officials.
In addition to the arrests, the operation led to the recovery of a pistol, a pistol magazine, two hand grenades, an AK rifle magazine, and various rounds of ammunition, according to official statements.
