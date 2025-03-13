Left Menu

Taiwan President Vows Pushback Against China's Influence Operations

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced measures to counter China's influence on the island. Accusing China of influence campaigns and military actions, he warned of threats to Taiwan's democracy. Lai proposed legal and economic strategies, stressing the need for vigilance among Taiwanese artists performing in China.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared a new offensive against China's expanding influence operations on the democratic island. The announcement comes amid increased military drills, trade sanctions, and influence campaigns attributed to Beijing, aimed at enforcing its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

Following a high-level security meeting, Lai highlighted how China leverages Taiwan's democratic freedoms to recruit allies within various societal sectors, including organized crime, media, and military personnel. He emphasized the need to combat these "foreign hostile forces," citing a rise in espionage charges against military officials.

In response, Lai proposed 17 legal and economic countermeasures to restrict Chinese infiltration, addressing residency applications and military court work. Additionally, he urged Taiwanese artists in China to exercise caution in their public engagements, as Beijing pressures them to make supportive statements. The initiative underscores Taiwan's resilience in maintaining its autonomy.

