Gold Smuggling Scandal Unfolds in Karnataka
The Enforcement Directorate undertook searches in Bengaluru and other areas in a money laundering investigation linked to a gold smuggling ring. Actor Ranya Rao has been implicated and arrested. The case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows a CBI FIR and a DRI case.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various locations in Bengaluru and other regions on Thursday. This is part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering scandal linked to an alleged gold smuggling operation, officials confirmed.
In a sweeping action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Directorate also took note of a recent FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a separate case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Central to both investigations is the arrest of actor Ranya Rao, confirming suspicions of her involvement.
Authorities have expanded their search to multiple locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as the investigation continues to unravel more layers of this complex case, sources reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Comeback: Atletico Madrid's Spirit Shines in Copa del Rey
Shocking Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Brutal Attack on Estranged Wife
Balancing Growth and Jobs: Bangladesh’s Challenge in a Frontier-Driven Economy
DPIIT and Paytm Unite to Drive India’s Fintech Startup Growth
Zydus Lifesciences Launches India's First Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine