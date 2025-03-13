Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal Unfolds in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate undertook searches in Bengaluru and other areas in a money laundering investigation linked to a gold smuggling ring. Actor Ranya Rao has been implicated and arrested. The case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows a CBI FIR and a DRI case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various locations in Bengaluru and other regions on Thursday. This is part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering scandal linked to an alleged gold smuggling operation, officials confirmed.

In a sweeping action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Directorate also took note of a recent FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a separate case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Central to both investigations is the arrest of actor Ranya Rao, confirming suspicions of her involvement.

Authorities have expanded their search to multiple locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as the investigation continues to unravel more layers of this complex case, sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

