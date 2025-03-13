Gold Smuggling Scandal Unfolds in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various locations in Bengaluru and other regions on Thursday. This is part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering scandal linked to an alleged gold smuggling operation, officials confirmed.

In a sweeping action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Directorate also took note of a recent FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a separate case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Central to both investigations is the arrest of actor Ranya Rao, confirming suspicions of her involvement.

Authorities have expanded their search to multiple locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as the investigation continues to unravel more layers of this complex case, sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)